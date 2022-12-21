Israel's Defense Minister Gantz says will keep body of dead terrorist leader

Palestinian terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid founded the Fatah movement's armed wing

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday said the country would keep the body of imprisoned Palestinian terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid, who died of cancer the day before.

The choice was made in accordance with the cabinet's decision on keeping bodies for the purpose of repatriating Israeli captives and those missing.

Abu Hamid - who founded the Palestinian Fatah movement's armed wing - murdered three Israelis in shootings in 2000 and commanded several deadly attacks. The senior terrorist was imprisoned in April 2002, at the end of the Second Intifada, his fourth imprisonment by Israel. He was charged with 13 different counts, including several murder charges, and sentenced to seven counts of life and another 50 years in prison.

Following Abu Hamid's death on Tuesday, Israel Prison Services was accused of negligence and deliberately killing him, an accusation that goes back months.

Palestinian officials are holding the Jewish state directly responsible for Abu Hamid's death and have called for strikes across multiple cities, while Gaza's ruling faction Hamas has called for an escalation in Israeli prisons over the incident. Gantz said on Wednesday he "completely rejects the false claims attributing Israel's involvement in his death."