The suspect is fired at by Israeli forces but manages to escape the scene of the attack. A manhunt is underway.

A motorcyclist attempted to run over Israeli soldiers on Wednesday near Rachel's Tomb, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Checkpoint 300 is where the attack occurred, a major Israel Defense Forces checkpoint close to the biblical site just outside of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

The suspect was driving wildly and fled the scene after noticing that the gates of the crossing were closed to stop him. Israeli forces fired a shot at him but a hit was not detected. He turned around and managed to escape. A search was underway for the motorcyclist, who did not have license plates.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

This is a developing story