Hamas operative arrested for last week's shooting attack near Havat Gilad

Majhad Mazid, 25, was previously in prison for terrorist activities

Israeli forces on Wednesday arrested a Hamas operative in connection with last week's shooting attack near the Israeli outpost of Havat Gilad in the northern West Bank.

Majhad Mazid, 25, who was previously in prison for terrorist activities, was detained during a raid of his home in the Palestinian city of Nablus. The operation involved Israel's army and the Shin Bet internal security services. Mazid was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

A vehicle was damaged in Friday's shooting attack, including a shattered windshield. The driver escaped unhurt during the incident.

courtesy Rescuers Without Borders emergency services An Israeli car is damaged following a shooting attack near the Havat Gilad outpost in the northern West Bank, on December 16, 2022.

Mazid is the third suspect arrested for Friday's shooting, with two other suspects detained on Sunday during another Israeli raid in Nablus.

Nasser Nakiv, 47, a resident of the Askar refugee camp in Nablus, was apprehended. He was previously in prison for another shooting attack and drug trafficking as a member of Tanzim, a paramilitary offshoot of the Fatah movement. His son was also arrested during the operation as a second suspect.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, praised Sunday's capture of the suspected terrorists behind Friday's shooting attack.

"On behalf of the residents of Samaria and the entire nation of Israel, I thank [Israel's army], the Shin Bet, and the security system for the quick and efficient action. I was there at the scene of the attack on Friday and it was a step away from an incident with a fatality, only by a great miracle the incident ended without casualties," Dagan said.

"Catching the targeted terrorist immediately is of great importance," he continued. "The settlement in Samaria and the entire nation of Israel are strong, we will never break."