Israel's spy chief warns of Iranian intentions to supply Russia with 'advanced weapons'

'Iran is radicalizing and increasing its attempts to carry out terrorist attacks, which we suppress every day, all over the world'

Israel's spy chief on Thursday warned of the "dangerous and threatening processes" on the part of Iran, warning of the Islamic Republic's intention to "deepen and expand the supply of advanced nuclear weapons to Russia."

"In recent months, we have identified dangerous, threatening, some defiant processes on the part of Iran,” said David Barnea, director of Israel’s spy agency the Mossad, during a medal ceremony in Jerusalem.

“Iran is radicalizing and increasing its attempts to carry out terrorist attacks, which we suppress every day, all over the world,” he added, while he awarded certificates of merit to twelve outstanding and distinguished spy agents alongside Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in what was the 13th-edition of the ceremony that is held to praise the extraordinary contribution of Mossad members to the security of the State of Israel.

“We also warn today of Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced nuclear weapons to Russia," Barnea continued.

It has been widely reported that Iran is supplying Russia with ballistic missiles as well as drones, which was corroborated by Tehran and which Moscow has reportedly used in its invasion of Ukraine.

"We warn of [Iranian] intentions to expand the uranium enrichment project and warn of their intentions to intensify their attacks on friendly Muslim countries in the region in various ways," the spy chief added, referring to widespread concerns over the Islamic Republic acquiring a nuclear weapon. "Iran will not have nuclear weapons, not in the coming years, never, this is my commitment, this is the Mossad's commitment."

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's IRNA state news agency announced that four operational Israeli Mossad spy teams were arrested, claiming they were "taking advantage of the riots" there. The Islamic Republic has seen waves of protests since the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

“We have clear evidence that the ongoing protests are challenging the regime in Iran. We clearly see the regime - supposedly strong - surprised and scared," Barnea said, adding that he sees "great importance in the role of the Mossad to pave the way for normalization and peace with other countries in the region and beyond.”