Officers wounded after suspected terrorist attack in Arab-Israeli town

i24NEWS

Breaking News

This is a developing story

Two police officers were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the central Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qasem early Friday.

Israeli media reports said the officers were hit by a car and shot at, evacuated to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that rammed them was neutralized, the reports said, but his condition is unknown.

Law enforcement is currently searching for more suspects.

More to follow

