Officers wounded after suspected terrorist attack in Arab-Israeli town
This is a developing story
Two police officers were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the central Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qasem early Friday.
Israeli media reports said the officers were hit by a car and shot at, evacuated to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that rammed them was neutralized, the reports said, but his condition is unknown.
Law enforcement is currently searching for more suspects.
More to follow
