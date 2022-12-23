Shooting attack reported in north West Bank, Israeli forces searching for suspects

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack but didn't provide any evidence

Palestinian gunmen on Friday evening fired at the Israeli settlement of Shaked in the northern West Bank damaging a house window.

Israeli military forces (IDF) are searching the area for the suspects who fled the scene. No casualties were reported, according to the IDF statement.

The settlement is located close to the Palestinian city of Jenin and has been targeted by the gunfire several times before. A local wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack but didn't provide any evidence of the involvement.

The shooting comes hours after three Israeli police officers were wounded in a terrorist attack in the central Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qasem early Friday. Police named the attacker, who was shot dead, as Naim Badir, a 20-something resident of the town.

The attacks have intensified in recent months amid an Israeli counterterrorism operation conducted mostly in the northern West Bank in response to a series of Palestinian attacks on Israelis. More than 150 Palestinians and over 20 Israelis were killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year, marking the highest number of fatalities in years.