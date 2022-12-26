Israeli military holds exercise along Lebanon border

The drill was planned in advance

The Israeli military said it will hold a two-day military exercise on the eastern part of the border with Lebanon, starting Monday morning.

According to the army spokesperson, the exercise, led by the 769th Brigade, was planned in advance, meaning it did not stem from a new security assessment. Residents of the area in the north of the country are warned that explosions could be heard throughout the exercise, which is expected to end on Wednesday afternoon.

The exercise comes shortly after an Irish soldier was killed and three others were wounded during an attack on the United Nation’s peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). On Sunday, Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah handed over a man suspected of the killing after having previously denied any involvement in the attack.

Earlier this month, “surprise military exercises” were held near the border with Lebanon in an effort to boost the readiness of the Israeli “army combat and logistics units." The drill dubbed “Warm Winter 2” involved some 8,000 serving soldiers and 5,000 reservists and was aimed at preparing for "sudden events and various scenarios in the northern area" including clashes with Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the region.