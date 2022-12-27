Israeli army chief presses Netanyahu on military-linked laws in phone call

Kochavi expresses concerns to incoming prime minister over authority given to Smotrich for West Bank security policies

The head of Israel's army has participated in back-channel talks in recent days with incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly out of concern for military linked-laws associated with the next government to be sworn in on Thursday.

Outgoing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi made a rare phone call to the Likud leader who has assembled a right-wing coalition with Religious Zionism leader MK Bezalel Smotrich poised to assert control over West Bank policies. Israel's parliament, the Knesset, cleared the path for Smotrich to take an independent minister role within the Defense Ministry with the passing of an amendment to Basic Law: The Government early Tuesday morning.

Kochavi is reportedly concerned about the power that Smotrich will have over some of the security authorities. Smotrich will have authority over the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) agency, the umbrella IDF unit responsible for implementing the government's policies in the West Bank.

He is also worried about a plan to give the Chief Rabbinate control over who gets to be named the IDF chief rabbi.

For its part, the IDF announced that no decisions would be made until it makes the case for the consequences of these decisions.

Herzi Halevi will replace Kochavi as IDF chief of staff on January 17 as Kochavi completes his four-year term in the position.