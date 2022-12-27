Cleared for publication: Aslam Faroh, detained by police, Shin Bet on November 29

A suspect in the November double bombing in Jerusalem was detained by Israeli security forces, a joint statement from the Israel Police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service announced Tuesday.

Aslam Faroh was originally detained on November 29 but his arrest was not cleared for publication until now due to a gag order. The Israel Defense Forces joined the Israel Police and Shin Bet in the intensive investigation following the attack, with Israel's national counterterrorism unit Yamam (part of the Israel Border Police) making the arrest along with Shin Beat teams.

Israel Police Spokesperson / Shin Bet The terrorist's weapons that were found during the arrest.

The 26-year-old terrorist had been unknown to Israel's security services prior to the November 23 attack, and identified with the Islamic State terror group. The mechanical engineer is an Israeli resident who was living in Kafr 'Aqab in east Jerusalem and Ramallah in the West Bank.

An investigation revealed that Faroh acted alone with the intention to harm Israeli citizens in Jerusalem after planning the attack for an extended period of time.

In response to the news of the arrest outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the actions of security forces. "As we promised, Israel will get its hands on any terrorist or terrorist organizations," Lapid said.

Two Israelis were killed in the bombings. Aryeh Shechopek, a 16-year-old student, died at the scene of the explosion. Another victim, 50-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, passed away from his wounds in Shaare Zedek Medical Center three days later.