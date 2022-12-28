Israeli forces arrest suspected terrorist, seize weapons in Deheisha refugee camp

Israeli troops also arrest seven terrorism suspects Tuesday night as part of Operation 'Break the Wave'

Israeli forces on Wednesday morning arrested a suspected terrorist and seized weapons in the Deheisha refugee camp south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, the Israel Police said in a statement.

Undercover officers from the Jerusalem Board Guard made the arrest at the suspect's house, also confiscating in his vehicle two M16-type weapons including "scopes, cartridges and ammunition." The forces operated under the direction of the Shin Bet internal security service.

The suspect, 30, is a resident of the refugee camp. He was transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

Operation "Break the Wave"

Israeli forces were also active across the West Bank on Tuesday night as part of the ongoing "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation that was initiated in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks against Israelis earlier this year.

Israeli forces active in the West Bank as part of Operation "Break the Wave."

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet and Border Guard arrested seven terrorism suspects. The troops were active in the villages of Brukin, Rafat, A-Dich, Hizma, Deir el Atsun, Ein Sultan and the city of Hebron, among other places.

Stones were thrown at the forces in the El Amri refugee camp and armed men fired at the forces in the village of Jaba.

No casualties to the forces were reported.