31 killed in terrorist incidents in 2022 - Israeli military

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday published a report with statistics of attacks in 2022, revealing that 31 people have been killed in terror-related incidents since the beginning of the year.

It is a significant increase as opposed to 4 people killed in 2021 and 3 in 2020. This makes 2022 the deadliest year since 2015, when 29 people were killed in a series of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming incidents. According to the report, 24 of the deceased were Israeli citizens.

The overall number of attacks have also increased significantly with 7,589 incidents of throwing stones compared to 5,532 in 2021, 285 shooting attacks compared to 61 in 2021. The number of stabbing incidents slightly decreased to 14 from 18 in 2021.

The number of arrests made by the IDF has also increased compared to previous years with 2,672 people detained as of December 18, compared to 2,288 in 2021 and 2,277 in 2020. The majority of arrests - 411 - were made in March during operation “Break the Wave.” It was launched in spring in response to a series of deadly attacks on Israelis.