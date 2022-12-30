Israeli forces arrest operative from Lions' Den terrorist group in Nablus

A weapon and cartridge were found in the suspect's possession, which the Israeli army said was using in carrying out attacks

Israeli forces on Friday morning arrested an operative from the Lions' Den terrorist group in Nablus in the West Bank, the army said in a statement.

Troops from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security service and the Yamam counterterrorism unit of the Israel Border Police surrounded a building where the suspect was staying. While armed, he fled to another building to hide before the Israeli forces entered the building and apprehended him.

A weapon and cartridge were found in the suspect's possession, which the Israeli army said was using in carrying out attacks.

Israel Defense Forces Weapon confiscated by Israeli troops

The suspect was identified as Ahmed Mazri, 19. He is suspected of being involved in recent terrorist activity and was transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

The West Bank has throughout the year seen nightly raids by Israeli forces as part of Operation "Break the Wave," which was initiated after a series of deadly terrorist attacks perpetrated against Israelis earlier this year.

Israel has experienced a significant increase in terrorist attacks this year, according to a report published Thursday from the IDF -- 31 people killed in terrorist-related incidents since the beginning of the year as opposed to 4 people killed in 2021 and 3 in 2020. This makes 2022 the deadliest year since 2015, when 29 people were killed in a series of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming incidents.

Infiltration from Syria

The IDF on Friday also reported that on Thursday soldiers arrested two suspects who crossed the border from Syria. The suspects were arrested near the border fence and transferred for further investigation by security forces.

After the investigation was completed, the suspects were returned to Syrian territory.