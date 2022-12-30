Israel delays handover of authority over 13 West Bank communities from IDF to police

Delay by 30 days is to iron out the logistics, officials said

Israel on Friday announced the plan to transfer security control of 13 West Bank communities from Israel Defense Forces to police was pushed back by a month. The settlements in question are adjacent to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem and include the city of Ma'ale Adumim.

The officials responsible for the decision were Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who held a meeting on Friday and decided to postpone the move by 30 days.

The responsibility was set to be transferred on Sunday, but in light of the assessment of the situation by Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Kobi Shabtai and Superintendent Amir Cohen, Ben-Givr asked to delay the transfer in order to further study the logistics.

This comes a day after Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday at the helm of arguably the most right-wing government in Israeli history, following weeks of negotiations with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.

Netanyahu, who served a record 12 years as prime minister, is returning to power after he was ousted from office last year. Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician, is in charge of the national police force as the newly created national security minister.