West Bank: Israeli security forces arrest 3 terrorism suspects

Raid was part of the ongoing 'Break the Wave' counterterrorism operation initiated after a series of deadly attacks against Israelis

Israeli security forces arrested three terrorism suspects overnight Friday, the latest in an ongoing operation to curb Palestinian attacks against Israeli targets.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers arrested a person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity and confiscated a "Carlo" type semi-automatic gun in the Kfar Tel village.

In a raid held at the same time in the Kfar Sa'ir community in the Yehuda region, two more wanted suspects were arrested.

The arrested suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. No one was hurt in the raids, carried out as part of the ongoing "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation that was initiated in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks against Israelis earlier this year.