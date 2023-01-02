Analysis: Renewed security thinking required for strategic changes in 2023

Significant change in Hezbollah's position requires intense preparations on the Israeli side

Looking back on the passing year, we find that despite ongoing trends of the political and economic crisis in both Lebanon and Syria, the security reality in the region has changed. It now requires a renewed strategic thinking not only in Israel but also in Europe and the United States.

Hezbollah and Lebanon

To assess Israel's security challenges in the north for the coming year much can be learned from the tactical situation on the ground – along the Lebanese border. It has changed completely.

For years, we knew Hezbollah was hiding inside houses on the other side of the fence. Since 2006, Hezbollah has invested considerable efforts in concealing its military activity from UN forces.

However, over the past year, Hezbollah has built military posts along the border, some disguised under a civilian organization called "Green Without Borders." Hezbollah's military operatives sometimes walk around in uniform, and sometimes they are armed – monitoring every movement on the Israeli side of the border, voicing threats. This is a reality that Israel’s military forces (IDF) on the Lebanese border knew well back in 2000-2006, and we thought it ended with that war.

At the same time, Hezbollah is increasingly restricting freedom of action for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Last year ended with the death of an Irish soldier from UNIFIL, shot and killed by a bullet in the head just because he apparently accidentally entered, with a few of his fellow soldiers, a Shiite village north of the UNIFIL area of operation.

The bottom line is that Hezbollah is deployed provocatively along the border, which means more friction with IDF soldiers and a higher chance for escalation. In assessing the situation until the summer of 2022, we claimed that Hezbollah was not interested in a war with Israel. This was in spite of the huge missile arsenal it holds in Lebanon.

The assessment among security officials and civilian experts in Israel was that Hezbollah was preoccupied with the war in Syria, then with the coronavirus and Lebanon's economic and political crisis. It, therefore, was not interested in a war at that time. The situation, however, has changed.

During the talks over the demarcation of the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah leader Nasrallah threatened to wage war, raising the readiness for combat along the border. It was clear that he meant it. Nasrallah gambled and won – the agreement on the maritime border was largely signed in accordance with the Lebanese negotiations position, bringing Israel to make concessions.

The alleged war was avoided. But the more problematic conclusion is that Nasrallah was willing to gamble. He would have been willing to go to war if Israel had not conceded. This significant change in Hezbollah's position requires intense preparations on the Israeli side.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, it seems as if business is as usual, but this is not the case: Israel’s Chief of Staff Kochavi stated this week that, on average, once a week, Israel carries out an operation against the Iranians throughout the Middle East. He stated that the attacks disrupted the Iranian vision of creating a "Hezbollah 2" in Syria. The Chief of Staff carefully selected his words – he said "disrupted" but not "completely prevented."

According to previous statements by senior IDF officials, there is a success rate of about 70 percent in impairing the transfer of weapons and of about 90 percent in damaging the weapons production infrastructure on Syrian soil by IDF attacks. But the Iranians are also learning. In the past year, we have seen more and more civilian platforms, including pilgrim buses, used to smuggle these weapons.

They are not giving up Syria as a corridor for weapons smuggling; to that end, they are working to deepen their civilian grip on the country. For example, according to a report in Sharq Al-Awsat, Tehran is pressuring Damascus to allow Iranians staying in Syria the same rights and procedures as Syrian citizens. This includes medical treatment, property rights, and even establishing Iranian courts to deal with Iranians in Syria.

Iran and Ukraine war

The main change in the strategic arena in 2022 was, of course, the war in Ukraine. Many words can be written about this, but one important angle is the supply of Iranian UAVs to Russia. The use of at least hundreds of them in the war in Ukraine incapacitated the electricity systems in major cities, including Kyiv.

A video filmed last August at a military camp in Iran showed Russian and Belarusian forces training to operate Iranian UAVs. Now the world understands these UAVs' ability to accurately hit a target hundreds of kilometers away. Hezbollah alone has about 2,000 of them. It is not clear how many other Iranian militias in the Middle East have in their hands.

This story makes it very clear that Iran's regime does not only threaten Israel. It threatens Europe, and because the Iranian UAVs were also supplied to Venezuela, it threatens the southern parts of the United States as well.

The supply of Iranian UAVs to Russia comes at a cost. It is currently difficult to assess whether the payment will be in Syria – where until the war in Ukraine, we saw clear competition between Russia and Iran over areas of influence. Another option is Russian assistance to the Iranian nuclear project – which could be extremely dangerous since the Iranians' main problem is the development of a nuclear warhead that can be mounted on a long-range missile – and this, the Russians most likely know how to do.

Is there hope?

The year 2022 brought with it great hope. The women in Iran led the current protest against the oppressive regime. They were joined by young people from across the country who were fed up with the economic situation, political oppression, and religious coercion.

These young people have no leadership and no military force – two commodities that are mandatory in the recipe for any coup d'état. The regime's opponents, who were considered leaders, are either dead or exiled, and in the current situation, it is very difficult to develop an alternative leadership within Iran.

Now that it is clear that Iran poses a global threat, the question arises – should the West intervene? I will imply that there is more than one way - taking more actions under the radar and using fewer big words.