Israeli intel officer who died in jail to be declared fallen soldier

The soldier is only known as 'Captain T.' as his full name, as well as his specific crimes, are under a gag order

The Israeli military will declare the intelligence officer who died in prison in May 2021 a fallen soldier, according to a Monday announcement.

Only known as "Captain T." - as his full name and specific crimes are under a gag order - the Israeli military officer was arrested in September 2020 following an investigation into his unit. He was accused of infringing state security and eventually released from duty and held in a military prison.

In May of 2021, T. was discovered in severe condition in his cell and died shortly after. According to an inquiry from Major General Nitzan Alon, T. did not commit suicide, and his death may never fully be understood.

T. was buried in a civilian cemetery in the country's north, and his family was not given the status that would usually be assigned to one of the fallen soldiers. As a result, his family will most likely request the body be moved to a military cemetery following the designation.

Alon also said that "his heart goes out" to T's family regarding the "tragedy" and that he met with them personally. He began his inquiry last year at the request of Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, and his committee recommended that T be recognized as a soldier at the time of his death. Alon’s committee added: "We decided on this despite the very serious offenses that were attributed to him, without reducing their severity."

According to a military spokesperson, a significant reason for giving T. this designation was the feelings of his family members. However, T's parents said in response to this announcement that the military should've recognized him as a soldier earlier.

They added: "He never took off his uniform for a moment and found his mysterious death while in military custody - inside a controlled military facility. The recognition is well-deserved, but this should not divert attention from our demand to complete the investigation in a thorough and comprehensive manner, taking into account all the omissions and deficiencies and revealing the whole truth.”