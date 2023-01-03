Israeli soldier killed in firearm incident at military base

Military police investigating incident that occurred overnight at base in central Israel

An Israeli soldier was killed overnight in firearm incident at a military base in the central part of the country, the Israeli army announced Tuesday morning in a statement.

The Military Police are investigating the incident and the findings will be submitted to the Military Advocate General’s Corps. The victim has yet to be identified and the family was notified.

It was not determined by the initial assessment whether the firearm incident was accidental or intentional, although so-called "friendly fire" incidents have been acknowledged as a problem by the military with other incidents reported in recent years - in August of last year, Staff Sergeant Natan Fitoussi was killed by friendly fire following an identification error. In January 2021, two officers were killed in a friendly fire incident in the Jordan Valley. The two soldiers were engaged in an unplanned search for night vision equipment that was stolen from their camp the day before when they were shot by Israeli troops.

In a letter distributed throughout the military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Avi Kohavi wrote that their deaths were caused by “professional failings, failure to obey orders, and most of all a grave lapse in judgment," according to the IDF report.

The incident came shortly after the IDF announced it was changing its rules of engagement, granting permission for soldiers to use live fire against suspected thieves on military bases.