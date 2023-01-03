In first, 11 female soldiers pre-selected for Israeli army’s 669 unit

In a historic decision, Israel's Army Chief of Staff indicated in May 2022 the opening of the 669 and Yahalom units to female recruits

Israel’s army on Tuesday announced that its first recruitment of female soldiers joined the 669 search-and-rescue unit, and that selection for the Yahalom engineering unit would take place in April and November.

A total of 130 female soldiers will be integrated into the Yahalom unit and the Airborne Combat Rescue and Evacuation Unit 669.

In a statement, Israel’s army laid out two ways that soldiers could be integrated into the Yahalom unit.

The first path will concern candidates deemed suitable on the basis of personal data who will then be subject to selection after physical exercises. Young women who are not selected to join this unit will be assigned to other combat posts within the army.

The second path concerns soldiers who have undergone pilot training and meet the required physiological criteria, who will then have the opportunity to take an additional exam to join the unit.

IDF spokesperson unit Israeli soldiers conduct a counterterrorism operation "Break the Wave" in the West Bank.

Israel’s army also indicated in its press release that 11 candidates had so far been deemed suitable to join the tactical rescue unit 669, after examination of their physical abilities and approval of the medical authorities. Another pre-selection day should take place this week, which will involve physical tests.

In a historic decision, Israel’s Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi indicated in May 2022 the opening of these two units to female recruits. Israel’s army said in its statement that it would continue to work to integrate all of its soldiers according to operational needs, their capabilities, and their suitability for different positions, while taking into account as much as possible their wishes.