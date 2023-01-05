Israel to build wall along Gaza border to defend against anti-tank missiles

The 'Safe Road' project includes a tall wall along 2.9 miles of the highway that runs between the southern Israeli city of Sderot and Kibbutz Yad Mordechai

Israel is planning to construct a wall along a main highway and another route near its southern border with the Gaza Strip to hide potential targets from anti-tank missiles fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army announced Thursday.

Officials from Israel’s Transportation and Defense Ministries, as well as from the military’s engineering units, held a “cornerstone laying” ceremony the day prior near the Route 34 highway, where construction is expected to begin there in the coming months.

The “Safe Road” project includes a tall wall along 2.9 miles of the highway that runs between the southern Israeli city of Sderot and Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, just north of Gaza, as well as some parts of Route 232. Cycling lanes would also be built along the wall, the Israeli army noted.

Construction is set to be complete by Summer 2023, and aims to “improve the security in the area without harming the fabric of life and while preserving the character of the area.”

“The goal of the ‘Safe Road’ project is to enable traffic protected from threats on central roads in routine and emergency situations,” Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, commander of the Israeli army’s Gaza division, said at the ceremony. “We will continue to act defensively and offensively for the security of the southern settlements.”

The estimated cost of the “Safe Road” project was unclear, but a similar plan in 2019 that was apparently delayed reportedly had a budget of $28 million.