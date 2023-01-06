Israel: Two teenagers arrested over vandalized Christian cemetery

Members of the church gave police a video recording in which two people are seen entering the cemetery and vandalizing the headstones

Jewish teenagers,14 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing tombstones in the Christian cemetery near Mount Zion in Jerusalem, Israel’s police said Friday.

On Tuesday, the police received a complaint regarding extensive damage caused earlier this week to numerous headstones and graves in the cemetery. Members of the church gave police a video recording in which two people are seen entering the cemetery and vandalizing the headstones.

Investigators and forensic scientists arrived at the scene, observed the extensive destruction and worked to gather evidence. The investigation revealed that this was an intentional act of vandalism.

Israel’s police located the identities of those involved and arrested the two suspects last night. The two suspects will be held in extended detention in the capital's Magistrate's Court.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman met Thursday with Greek Patriarch Theapoulos III and the secretary of the Greek Patriarch, Archbishop Aristarchus, and expressed to them the commitment of the police to bring the suspects to justice.

The district commander even offered to help repair the damage at the scene. "As police for all residents and visitors to Jerusalem, Jews, Muslims and Christians, we act against violence and vandalism," he said.

"Any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and undermines the life that exists in the city for members of all religions and faiths. We will continue to be committed to maintaining security and order, to fight with determination and without compromise against violators wherever they are," he added.