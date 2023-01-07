Israeli military post targeted by gunfire in West Bank

Attack comes a day after two shootings targeted a settlement guard and another military post in the same area

Palestinian gunmen opened fire from a vehicle at an Israeli military post near the security fence in the northern West Bank on Friday night, the army said.

According to the Israeli military (IDF), troops stationed at the post, near the Palestinian village of Jalamah, fired back at the attackers who managed to flee.

“Hits were identified on the vehicle. No wounds to the IDF (troops) were reported,” the army statement said.

The attack has not yet been claimed. Earlier on Thursday, a settlement guard and a military post in the same area also came under fire. Both attacks were claimed by the Nablus-based "Lions Den" terrorist group.

In recent months, armed Palestinians have repeatedly targeted Israeli military posts and IDF troops operating along the West Bank security fence, as well as Jewish settlements and civilians on the roads.