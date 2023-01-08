Ben-Gvir orders Israeli police to remove publicly displayed Palestinian flags

'It is unconscionable that lawbreakers wave terrorist flags, incite and encourage terrorism'

Israel's Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered police to remove Palestinian flags flying in public areas in Israel.

The order, reportedly relayed by Ben-Gvir to Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, follows celebrations greeting the release of longtime security prisoner Karim Younis in the Arab village of Ara over the weekend, after he served out his 40-year term for the terrorist kidnapping and murder of Israeli soldier in 1980. Footage from the celebrations showed supporters and sympathizers of Younis brandishing Palestinian flags.

Additionally, some far-leftist activists waved Palestinians flags at the demonstration against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Ben-Gvir said that "It is unconscionable that lawbreakers wave terrorist flags, incite and encourage terrorism, and therefore I have instructed to remove the flags of support for terrorism from the public space and stop the incitement against the State of Israel. Identifying with a terrorist group and harming Israel Defense Forces soldiers is not a matter of freedom of expression."

Under Israeli law it is the police commissioner who has the authority to ban public display of flags so long as the flag in question represents "a sign that has the potential to instigate a disturbance of the peace."