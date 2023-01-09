Israel: Knesset committee agrees to fast-track bill to revoke citizenship of terrorists

A preliminary reading vote is scheduled for Wednesday

The Knesset’s House Committee on Monday approved the expedited review of a bill that seeks to revoke citizenship or residency of convicted terrorists who receive compensation from the Palestinian Authority (PA) for their actions.

The proposed bill was introduced by lawmakers from the Religious Zionism and Likud parties.

“For years we’ve become accustomed to having an entity receive funding from the State of Israel while it maintains an official price list: ‘Murdered a Jew? Here’s a stipend," said Religious Zionism lawmaker Simcha Rothman, referring to the PA.

“The bare minimum we can do as a moral country is to revoke their citizenship and residency," he added.

Israeli Arab lawmakers in response said the bill is aimed at “a selective issue that only addresses Arabs.”

"When it comes to an Arab citizen, there are always populist proposals. There are policemen who kill Arabs and get promoted," said member of the Israeli Arab Hadash Ta'al party Ahmad Tibi, causing an uproar within the committee.

Coalition chairman Ofir Katz of the Likud party plans to push the bill through the Knesset within two weeks, in cooperation with part of the opposition. A preliminary reading vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

If the bill is approved, it will notably be possible to revoke the Israeli citizenship of terrorist Karim Younis, who murdered Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1980 and was released from prison last Thursday, paving the way for his deportation. The same applies to his cousin and accomplice Maher Younes, who will be released in a week and a half.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court ruled that the State of Israel can revoke the citizenship of terrorism convicts even if they have no other citizenship. The measure is not unique for Israel. Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK are among Western countries that have updated their legislation in recent years to allow citizenship revocation of those engaged in terrorism.