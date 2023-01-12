Israeli forces arrest 17 terror suspects in West Bank raid

Palestinians report 1 dead during raid where suspects hurled rocks and roof tiles at IDF soldiers

Israeli security forces early on Thursday arrested 17 Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities as part of Operation "Break the Wave."

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police conducted counterterrorism raids in several towns in the West Bank, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The operation included a raid in the Qalandiya refugee camp, where IDF soldiers arrested six wanted persons and confiscated rifles, gun parts, munitions and other items.

During the Qalandiya raid, suspects hurled rocks and roof tiles at the soldiers, who responded with gunfire, hitting one man. No Israeli troops were hurt in the incident. The Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry reported that one man was killed in the clashes.

The raid came hours after a terrorist stabbing in the West Bank, which saw an Israeli civilian wounded by a Palestinian assailant, who was shot dead.