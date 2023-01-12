Ground forces key to victory in war with Hezbollah

'The ground maneuver is one of the tools the military has against the enemy,' says Lieutenant Colonel Shimon Orkabi, an Engineering Corps battalion commander

A decisive and overwhelming victory - that’s what the Israeli military is aiming for in a future war with Hezbollah. It knows that such a victory will be won on the ground rather than, say, by employing overwhelming air power or missiles.

"The ground maneuver is one of the tools the military has against the enemy,” says Lieutenant Colonel Shimon Orkabi, an Engineering Corps battalion commander. “Our maneuver can be strong and effective and, if needed, will be able to complete its mission.”

Boots on the ground demand a completely different level of logistics that doesn’t end with supplying the infantry and armored corps with all they need to fight. It also means sending the engineering corps in to deal with any surprise the enemy is preparing.

This is what the corps have been training for this week.

“Our battalion conducted a drill depicting an incursion deep into Lebanon with the scenarios we expect to meet on the battlefield,” says Orkabi. “We aim to allow the infantry and armored corps to reach the targets in the next war.”

Israel’s border with Lebanon has been almost tranquil for more than 16 years now, since the summer war in 2006. Both Israel and Hezbollah seem to have an interest in keeping it this way. But both Israel and Hezbollah also know that this silence may be interrupted at any minute.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 Soldiers from the Israeli Combat Engineering Corps prepare for a weeklong joint military exercise in the central Golan Heights, near Moshav Yonatan, Israel.

“We are alert, ready and cautious and we do not allow any changes to the rules of deterrence and engagement in any form,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned.

Orkabi notes that Israel does not know when the next war will erupt. But, he adds, “we will be ready with all our equipment to win that war” when it does break out.

Israel’s military superiority may rely mainly on its air force and its intelligence branch.

But any large-scale war, such as one with Hezbollah, should involve massed ranks of armor. And, in any escalation with Hezbollah, they will likely lead the way into Lebanon for the rest of the ground forces.