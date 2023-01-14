Two terrorists killed by Israeli forces after drive-by shooting near Jenin

Young men, aged 23 and 24, shot at Israeli troops from passing vehicle adjacent to the village of Jaba'

Two terrorists were killed on Friday night after shooting at Israeli forces from a passing vehicle near Jenin in the West Bank, according to Hebrew media reports.

The young men, aged 23 and 24, opened fire at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who were conducting counterterrorism activities adjacent to the village of Jaba'. Soldiers responded with gunfire, according to an IDF statement.

Soldiers found an M-16 rifle during the search of the vehicle, which was confiscated.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

This is a developing story