Terrorist attempts to stab Israeli soldiers near Ofra settlement

Israeli soldiers guard in a bus station at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Ofra.
No soldiers wounded in incident, which is under investigation

A terrorist was "neutralized" on Sunday morning after attempting to stab Israeli soldiers near the Jewish settlement of Ofra in the West Bank, the army said. 

The suspect reportedly ran toward the forces with a knife in his hand before being stopped by troops.

No soldiers were wounded in the incident, which is under investigation.

This is a developing story

