Another soldier was seriously injured and two other soldiers were slightly injured from the blast

An Israeli soldier was killed and three others injured on Saturday night in an accidental ammunition explosion in a building at a base in the Jordan Valley, the army said in a statement.

The ammunition explosion occurred in a living room of the building.

Attempts to resuscitate the soldier were unsuccessful. Another soldier was seriously injured and two other soldiers were slightly injured by the blast.

An initial investigation by the military police has begun. The findings will be transferred to the Military Prosecutor's Office for consideration.

Families were notified and the Israeli army said that it "shares in the family's grief."

The latest incident comes amid a series of high-profile deadly events at Israeli army bases, including earlier this month when a soldier was killed in a firearm incident at a military base in the central part of the country.