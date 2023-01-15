Outgoing Israeli military head outlines challenges facing his successor

As Kohavi prepares to hand over the military to his successor, he gave interviews outlining key challenges Herzi Halevi, and the military, will face

After 40 years in the Israeli military, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi is hanging up his uniform.

And as he prepares to hand over the military to his successor, Herzi Halevi, he gave a series of farewell interviews to the Israeli media, in which he outlined the key challenges Halevi and the military is likely to face. This includes not only preventing a nuclear Iran but the ramifications of any preemptive Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"The working assessment is that a strike in Iran could potentially spark a wider conflict on the northern front. And indeed, our preparations are for fighting in the north," he said.

It’s a huge challenge, but it’s not the only one. Since March, Israeli forces have been conducting ongoing search and arrest raids in the West Bank to locate and root out terror operatives.

And while the campaign is taking place, concerns over the imminent collapse of the Palestinian Authority have been mounting. This would leave a dangerous vacuum, which, Kohavi says, the Israeli military will not leave unfilled: “In the places where the Palestinian security forces operate, including inside the main Palestinian cities, if they're not there, we will need to be."

In his four years as military chief, the 58-year-old Kohavi has overseen three military campaigns in Gaza, a prolonged anti-terror operation in the West Bank and hundreds of strikes in Syria.

But there's another front, this one internal. The political turmoil that has rocked Israel largely coincided with his term as chief of staff.

During his 4-year term, Kohavi tended to remain cautious and quiet. But now he's speaking out, including commenting on proposed changes to the political-military chain of command.

He warned against the proposal to restructure military authority in the West Bank, with parts of the defense minister’s responsibilities being transferred to Bezalel Smotrich - a new minister in the defense ministry - including giving the religious-nationalist lawmaker authority over West Bank civil affairs.

“The moment you remove this appointment from the chain of command, it tarnishes it with additional motives. That can severely undermine trust in the military. People will look at this officer and say – he is a political appointment,” Kohavi warned.

"The basic military law stipulates that the military chief of staff answers to, and only to, the Defense Minister. And I'm certain it will remain that way,” he added.

And so, as he takes office on Monday, incoming Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has his fair share of challenges for the next four years. Most of them are external. But it's the internal ones that could be the real minefield.