Herzi Halevi replaces Aviv Kohavi as Israeli military Chief of Staff

Israel's incoming military Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, gave a speech at his swearing-in ceremony on Monday as he officially replaced Aviv Kohavi.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the ceremony that Iran is responsible "for 90 percent of the problems in the Middle East."

"The aggression of the regime in Iran destabilizes the region and threatens to destroy us and hurt other countries that are looking up to us," he stressed.

"The IDF (Israeli military) together with the Mossad (spy agency), together with the Shin Bet (domestic security agency) will do everything needed to fight our enemies. We won't be drawn into any unecessary wars, maintaining human lives is the primary value for us but there are situations in which we will need to show sacrifice to maintain our existense," Netanyahu added.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant then took the floor to underline the need for unity in the military and calm the fears of external interference into the IDF activities.

"I will make sure that the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi will be able to fulfill his responsibilities and that external pressures will be stopped in my office and will not reach the gates of the IDF," he said, praising the outgoing army chief Aviv Kohavi for successful operations of the Israeli military in the West Bank, Gaza, Syria and Lebanon that have been conducted under his command in the past few years.

"Today, I assume command of the Israeli military, defender of the State of Israel and its citizens," Halevi began, detailing his history of joining the army as a young man and being at the reception and sorting base. "Looking back, every role I performed in my 37 years of service contributed to this moment."

Then, he stated that he "accepted the right to command the Israeli military." He added that he was raised on the values of giving to the public and loving the country and its people. Halevi told the bereaved families that they are "our constant reminder of the magnitude of the responsibility placed on our shoulders to act with courage and discretion and stand by your side always."

"In the 75 years of our independence, we have turned from a country surrounded by enemies to a country that has the upper hand, with its power and advanced capabilities, but many different threats are still developing around us," he continued, noting specifically "the Iran problem," as well as the threats both in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Outgoing Israeli military Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, with incoming Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant at the awarding of ranks ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, January 16, 2023.

Kohavi also gave a speech during the transition of power, noting his experience during several wars and how he entered the Israeli army. He began: "'The war has started!' These words that the neighbor said to my mother are my first memory as a child. In 1967, these words became a central part of my life," referring to the Six-Day War, which took place in June of that year.

He continued, "I was fighting for the country's safety,” adding that the army provides security and a “place of values, a deep meaning, friendship and unity of purpose.”

"I say goodbye to the military, whom I love so much, salute you all, and thank you for the privilege of commanding an army with a power that the Jewish people have never had in all of history and probably command over the special organization," he concluded.

"Precisely in these days of polarization and discord, the common military service of all shades of society reminds us we are one people, with one goal and one common future."