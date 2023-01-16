Herzi Halevi - Israel's new military leader with a controversial appointment

Who is the Israeli military's 23rd Chief of Staff and why was his appointment controversial?

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi took over as the Israeli military's 23rd Chief of Staff on Monday, replacing Aviv Kohavi after a four-year tenure.

His nomination was, however, not without controversy as it was made while Israel was heading to elections. Critics said at the time that Defense Minister Benny Gantz should have waited and let the new government make the appointment. Additionally, reports indicate that one member of the committee set to approve Halevi opposed his appointment as it was made during the election period.

According to reports, it is believed that current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have tapped someone else - Major General Eyal Zamir, Gantz's second choice - as the next Chief of Staff. But, despite the circumstances, Halevi was approved and officially sworn in on Monday.

Alex Kolomoisky/POOL Incoming military Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant at the awarding of ranks ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, January 16, 2023.

But who is the new military head?

Halevi - was named after an uncle who was killed in the Six-Day War a few months before he was born - was born in Jerusalem in 1967, a descendent on his mother’s side of an eminent rabbinical family which had lived in the holy city for 14 generations. He began his military service in 1985, volunteering for the Paratroopers Brigade before completing an officer’s course in 1987 and leading the Brigade’s anti-tank company during operations in south Lebanon.

He was a company commander in the Israeli military’s reconnaissance commando, Sayeret Matkal, and commanded the entire unit during the Second Intifada, which broke out in 2000. Halevi was then assigned to command a regional brigade before returning to the paratroopers, this time as a brigade commander.

Alex Kolomoisky/POOL Outgoing Israeli military Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, with incoming Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant at the awarding of ranks ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, January 16, 2023.

Before being the new chief of staff, Halevi was appointed head of the army’s military intelligence in September 2014 and promoted to major general shortly afterward. He also headed Israel’s Southern Command, responsible for military actions around the Gaza Strip. In July 2021 was named Deputy Chief of Staff, traditionally – but not automatically – a stepping stone to the top post.

He is the 9th military Chief of Staff to sport the maroon paratroopers’ beret. Upon taking over as military head, he was promoted to Lieutenant General, a rank held only by the chief of staff.

Halevi, married, and the father of four, holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and business management and a master’s in international resource management. He lives in Kfar Oranim, a settlement on the West Bank border.

Simcha Pasko contributed to this report