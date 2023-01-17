Hamas' room for maneuver is reduced. The terrorist group would rather publish videos than fire rockets.

Two options are available to a child who does not have what he demands... Disturb or play on the nerves of those around him. Except that in this case, it is not a child, but a terrorist organization that regularly calls for the destruction of Israel.

Hamas has been trying, without succeeding for nine years to transform the negotiations of the two remains of soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, and of the two citizens Hisham Al-Sayed and Avraham Mengistu, into a social debate. The video of civilian Sayed on his makeshift hospital bed and being perfused had almost no impact. So, Hamas decides to publish a video of Mengistu on the day of the transfer of power of the two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chiefs of staff.

Especially since the leader of the terrorist group in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, speaks perfect Hebrew. He very well heard Aviv Kohavi talk about the subject in recent days. The outgoing chief of staff said he was sorry he couldn't bring "the children home" and confirmed he had a window of opportunity a few months ago. Without success. So, Hamas uses and abuses the famous psychological warfare. From a war of nerves that he does not control as far as he has no answer to give to all the security prisoners - involved in terrorist attacks - to whom he promises an early release.

For now, it is impossible to verify the veracity of the video published by Hamas. Nor the date. Faced with Herzi Halevi, now the IDF's No. 1 after the publication. So, there are always the same options in Hamas. Disturbing Israel by deteriorating the security situation... One of the leaders of the movement has moreover threatened Israel to kidnap other soldiers while maintaining an open door to negotiations. Or try, once again, to play on the sensitive chord of the Israelis.

Hamas is all the more aware that Yaron Blum, the hostage release officer attached to the office of the Israeli prime minister, has resigned from his post and that he has still not been officially replaced. A few hours after the publication of the video, a Lebanese newspaper close to Hezbollah claims that Hamas is certain that there will be an armed conflict in 2023 with Israel and that it is actively preparing for it.

A way to prove that its room for maneuver is reduced and that Hamas prefers to publish videos than to fire rockets.