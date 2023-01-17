Analysis: External threats not the only challenges for new Israeli military chief

'We will prepare the IDF for war in near or far arenas'

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi’s first night as the Israeli military's (IDF) Chief of Staff looked exactly the same as the last night of his predecessor, Aviv Kohavi, in that post.

Israeli forces carried out various arrest operations throughout the West Bank and were met with Palestinian opposition. A total of 10 people were arrested overnight in an ongoing operation that is not expected to end anytime soon.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see a bright future for the West Bank,” said Major Nir Dinar, the head of the Foreign Media Department at the Israeli military Spokesperson’s Office.

“The IDF is not operating night after night because it’s fun. We do it because we have specific intelligence about terrorist activities. As long as we have intelligence about terrorists wanting to harm the people of Israel, we will continue to operate night after night.”

The West Bank, with its 3 million Palestinians, constant terror activity, and an uncertain future leadership is just one of the many challenges awaiting the new military chief. And it’s not even the biggest one.

“We will prepare the IDF for war in near or far arenas. We will strengthen the reserve forces and we will preserve the IDF as moral and professional,” Halevi said Monday as he officially took over.

The near and far arenas could very well combine into one. Halevi may be the one tasked with taking care of Iran's nuclear facilities, with all the implications that might come with it.

“Iran is making a very big effort to harm the state of Israel and to encircle Israel, in the south through Hamas, in the north through Hezbollah,” notes Dinar. “The military is preparing for the day in which the leaders say, ‘Go and do it’.”

Iran and Syria, Hamas and Hezbollah, the West Bank and smuggling attempts from Egypt and Jordan. All these are well- known threats. But what may be unknown is how to deal with them in a country bitterly torn from inside as the political divide widens.

"We are in the midst of a profound disagreement that is tearing our nation apart,” Israel's President Isaac Herzog has warned.

The Israeli army is the people's army, and whatever happens to the people is reflected in the military. Dealing with that may be a greater obstacle than dealing with any foreign threat.