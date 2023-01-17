'We will not be afraid And we will not hesitate. We will continue to build and strengthen'

A man armed with a knife was arrested on Tuesday as he tried to enter the Orthodox Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh in the northern West Bank.

According to the Samaria Regional Council, the settlement identified the potential terrorist using cameras that were installed there by Israel's Home Front Command over a year and a half ago. The armed man was coming from the direction of Deir al-Hatab, a Palestinian village to the nearby south.

Samaria Regional Council A knife, pocket knife, and lighter found on a man who was arrested at the Elon Moreh settlement in the northern West Bank.

"You showed bravery, and today you saved lives in Israel," Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, told the settlement's chief. "The entire settlement... is proud of you and the people of Israel are proud of you."

"We will continue to build [the West Bank] with all our strength, we will not be afraid, and we will not hesitate. We will continue to build and strengthen," Dagan continued.

"We are in a very significant shortage of security components in all the settlements of [the West Bank]. Here, we had a miracle, and the terrorist tried to penetrate a settlement that had received security components only a year and a half ago. The security system must order to complete the security components, right now."

There has been a resurgence of tensions in the West Bank for the past several months, and with Israel's newest right-wing government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, many fear the violence will only escalate.

In October of last year, a person was slightly wounded after armed men opened fire on a bus near Elon Moreh.