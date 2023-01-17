Israel's military arrests five suspects that crossed Syrian border

The Israeli army arrested five suspects overall on the Syrian-Israeli border

Israel's military arrested five suspects on the border between the Jewish state and Syria overnight on Monday, according to a statement from the army.

The army identified three suspects east of the perimeter fence, in an enclave under Israeli sovereignty, before arresting them. The suspects were transferred to the investigation of the security forces, at the end of which they were returned to Syrian territory today. After that, two suspects crossed the border from Syrian territory to Israeli territory. A military troop also arrested these suspects on the eastern side of the fence.

The Israeli military finished the statement by saying it would "continue to act in order to prevent any attempt to cross the border or violate Israeli sovereignty."

Previously, the military detained two people in the Golan Heights who crossed the border from Syria at the end of the year. The pair were arrested on the eastern side of the fence, which is built in Israel's territory.

During this time, the army was conducting routine surveillance in the area. An incident also occurred in the days before that, when troops detained another, separate individual who crossed into Israeli territory from Syria.