Israeli security forces arrest suspect involved in lynching Israeli citizen

A 50-year-old resident of Acre, Assi Mahmoud Saleh Hourani, was detained for questioning

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency said on Wednesday that a suspect involved in the lynching of Israeli citizen in May 2021, has been arrested.

According to the Shin Bet’s statement, a 50-year-old resident of Acre, Assi Mahmoud Saleh Hourani, was detained for questioning in recent weeks in cooperation with the Israel Police and General Security Service. He is suspected in “taking an active part in the lynching” of Israeli citizen Mor Janashvili as violent riots broke out in mixed Arab-Israeli cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The victim was attacked by a mob in Acre on May 15, 2021 while he was driving a car. He was beaten with stones and iron rods and his vehicle was set on fire. Janashvili was hospitalized and “required prolonged rehabilitation.”

Hourani’s involvement in the attack was investigated by the Shin Bet and the findings were presented to the court on Wednesday.

“Today, on January 18, 2023, the North District Attorney's Office (criminal) submitted an indictment to the District Court in Haifa, alleging a series of serious crimes against him, including crimes committed with a nationalist motive, under the circumstances of an act of terrorism,” the agency’s statement said.

A series of indictments against seven other suspects involved in the lynching have already been filed. Israeli security forces pledged to “continue to act against those involved in the violent events” despite the “long time that has passed.”