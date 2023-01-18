Israel determined to prevent celebration for freed terrorist

Recent release of convicted terrorist Karim Younis turned into a major celebration, enraging Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

A large police force making its way to the Arab town of Ar'ara in northern Israel Wednesday morning. The aim: to make sure a prisoner release expected on Thursday will not turn into a Palestinian nationalistic celebration.

“We made it very clear there will be no celebration, no fireworks, no songs or music,” said Dudi Rosenthal, the commander of northern Israel’s Eiron police station.

Maher Younis, and his cousin Karim, from Ar’ara, murdered Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg more than 40 years ago. Both ended up becoming Israel’s longest-serving terrorist prisoners.

Karim was freed two weeks ago. His release turned into a major celebration, enraging Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who reprimanded Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

Ben-Gvir is determined to prevent Maher Yunis’ release from being turned into a party and police have warned that nationalist celebrations will not be permitted.

“People can come and shake his hand,” Rosenthal said. “The family is aware of that and anything else happens, we will come in and stop the event.”

The celebrations over Karim Younis also spurred Ben-Gvir to demand the banning of Palestinian flags in public places. The request has not been fully enforced so far. Thursday morning, when Maher Younis returns home, may be the first major test of Ben-Gvir’s instruction.