Terrorist who murdered Israeli soldier released from prison after 40 years

Israel's National Security Minister Ben-Gvir determined to prevent similar scene by hundreds of greeters for cousin that occurred two weeks ago

Israel on Thursday morning freed a terrorist responsible for the murder of an Israeli soldier after serving 40 years in prison.

According to the National Security Ministry, Mahar Younis was released from prison. He is one of those responsible for the murder of Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg.

The release comes two weeks after his cousin, Karim Younis, an accomplice in Bromberg's murder, was freed from prison and returned to their hometown of Ar'ara -- an Arab Israeli village located in northern Israel. In a bid to prevent a similar display of celebratory Palestinian-flag waving that occurred when Karim Younis was released from prison, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir directed the police to act against such displays.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1615950383540588544 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The directive follows a legal hearing held in Ben-Gvir's office with the consensus that overt signs of waving the Palestinian flag and vocally demonstrating support for the convicted terrorists were illegal measures and the police were thus instructed to prevent these acts and disperse the perpetrators if they occur.

A large police force made its way to Ar'ara Wednesday morning in preparation.

“We made it very clear there will be no celebration, no fireworks, no songs or music,” said Dudi Rosenthal, the commander of northern Israel’s Eiron police station.

The cousins were Israel’s longest-serving terrorist prisoners.