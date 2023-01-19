English
Israel: 2 Palestinians planning terror attack arrested in Netanya

i24NEWS

Netanya market
Netanya market

Recent months have seen an uptick in Palestinian terrorism

Israeli police on Thursday thwarted a planned terrorist attack, arresting two Palestinians residing illegally in the coastal city of Netanya. 

The incident took place outside the city market. 

Police closed off nearby roads and conducted a sweep of the area.

Recent months saw an uptick in Palestinian terrorism amid rising tensions in the long-raging conflict.

Earlier on Thursday two Palestinian gunmen were killed as clashes broke out during an overnight raid by Israeli forces in the Jenin area

Video poster

