Israel forced to stop work on Lebanon border fence over territory dispute

The work was successfully completed after interruption by Lebanese military

Lebanese military forces on Wednesday stopped in front of an Israeli military bulldozer on the Israel-Lebanon border and stopped the engineering vehicle from continuing to operate on the grounds that it was Lebanese territory.

In recent days, Israel has been performing work to clear the field of vision on the Israel-Lebanon border, including crossing the border by several feet due to logistical necessity.

Shortly after the Israeli bulldozer was stopped, United Nations peacekeepers arrived to decide whose territory the weapons were operating on. A senior Lebanese official also showed up, accompanied by an entourage of soldiers.

After consideration, the Israeli forces were allowed to continue the work, and the UN representatives did not allow the Lebanese army to continue interfering. The work was done shortly after.

In June 2022, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that it is reinforcing dozens of homes in northern communities threatened by potential rocket attacks from the Hezbollah terror group across the Lebanese border. As part of the "Shield of the North" initiative, dozens of bomb shelters were built in homes in the northern town of Shlomi, which were initially built without reinforced rooms.

Months later in October, Israel said it was preparing for the potential of increased tensions at its northern border, with former defense minister Benny Gantz instructing the military to increase operational readiness - both offensive and defensive.