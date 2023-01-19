Israel has never formally admitted to having nuclear weapons, although foreign reports claim it has

It has been nearly 50 years since Israel fought its last all-out war with multiple Arab states.

But when the Yom Kippur War broke out in October 1973, Israel had already become an undeclared nuclear state, and it was the first test of the impact of Israel’s nuclear deterrence on the regional conflict.

“When you introduce nuclear into regional conflicts, it’s a game changer. It totally changed the strategic balance and relations in the area,” said Dr. Dan Sagir, an International Relations Research Fellow at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The author of “Dimona: Israel’s Nuclear Deterrence,” Sagir has been researching Israel’s policy of ambiguity regarding its undeclared nuclear program.

In his book, he outlines for the first time how it influenced not only Israeli decision–making over the years, but also that of Arab leaders, like in Egypt and Syria, when facing Israel in the 1970s.

“The historian knows today that Sadat and Assad in October 1973, planned a limited war to get back the territories they lost in 1967. No more and no less,” said Sagir. “However, we figured out, we heard later, that Sadat was fully aware of Israel’s nuclear capabilities and we even have some evidence about it from various sources which I mention in the book.”

One of those sources was former Israeli president Shimon Peres, who’s often called the architect of Israel’s nuclear program. In one of his last interviews before he died, Peres described an exchange between Israel’s then-deputy prime minister, Yigael Yadin, and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, during the latter’s historic and ground-breaking visit to Israel in 1977.

“On the way to Jerusalem, Yadin asked Sadat ‘why didn’t you advance past the Mitle pass in the West Sinai Peninsula, in the 1956 war? Why didn’t you advance past Ashkelon?”

Sadat replied: “You have nuclear weapons. Haven’t you heard?’”

Since the 1960s, multiple Arab states have tried and failed to establish an “Arab bomb” in response to Israel's undeclared capabilities. And with Egypt abandoning its own nuclear program, and then signing a peace deal with Israel in 1979, the next challenge for Israel came from further east - in Iraq.

"Saddam Hussein started a nuclear program of his own. And Israel, for the first time, found itself in a challenge by an Arab leader who developed a program by himself," Sagir said.

In the book, he reveals never-before-seen protocols of cabinet meetings which show how the war-prone dictator was deterred by Israel's nuclear posture, and how it prevented Iraq and Arab states from initiating wars against Israel.

Israel has never formally admitted to having nuclear weapons, although foreign reports claim it has. For the past half a century, it has adopted a unique model of deterrence in the Arab-Israeli conflict, which Sagir coined as “multi-layer deterrence.”

That's a combination of conventional deterrence, such as armies, as an answer to strategic threats, and nuclear deterrence, for existential threats. That, along with the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, helped Israel maintain its status as the supposed sole nuclear power in the region, according to foreign reports.

But Israel's monopoly as the supposed sole nuclear power in the region is being challenged. Sagir said that the world should begin preparing for a nuclear Iran, but emphasized that despite repeated alarmist rhetoric by Israeli leaders, it is not currently an existential threat.

"Israel has, according to foreign sources, second strike capability through dolphin submarines that Israel purchased from Germany and installed nuclear missiles there. Any threat on Tel Aviv is immediately a threat on Tehran,” he pointed out.

“So nobody will dare do it," the expert concluded.