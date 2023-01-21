Israel: Air Force drone damaged during takeoff

One of these drones crashed in November near the southern city of Arad and in September into the sea

Israel's Air Force was forced to ground a fleet of armed drones on Saturday after an aircraft was damaged during takeoff, according to the military.

This would be the third time in nearly four months that the air force had to ground the IAI Heron 1 drones, known as the Shoval.

“A Shoval drone was damaged during takeoff earlier this morning. There were no injuries, and the incident will be investigated,” the military said in a statement. “The commander of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar ordered that the Shoval fleet be grounded until the end of the investigation of the incident."

One of these drones crashed in November near the southern city of Arad. Additionally, in September, a Heron 1 drone - which the military said it had purchased at least $50 million worth of - crashed into the sea near the border with Lebanon and had to be retrieved by Israel's Navy. This also prompted the Air Force to ground the fleet.

In July, Israel's military allowed for the publication of the fact that it regularly uses attack drones on targets after years of not allowing media outlets to report on that fact. The three types of drones used in attack missions are the Hermes 450, Hermes 900 - manufactured by Elbit Systems defense firm - and the Eitan. Israel Aerospace Industries produces the Eitan and the Heron 1.