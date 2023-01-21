Israel requests F-15 fighter jets from the U.S. - report

Israel's fleet of F-15s is essential 'not only to attack targets in Iran but also to stop accurate rocket launches by Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy force in Lebanon'

Israel's Defense Ministry officially requested some 25 F-15 EX fighter jets from the United States, according to reports on Saturday.

Reports from the website Breaking Defense detail that Israel sent an official Letter of Request to the U.S., citing industry sources. The report noted that this letter is the first step in the Foreign Military Sale process.

The source told Breaking Defense that the earliest deliveries of the F-15 EX are expected in 2028, but the Israeli government may ask to expedite the order. According to Boeing, the F15-EX “carries more weapons than any other fighter in its class, and can launch hypersonic weapons up to 22 feet long and weigh up to 7,000 pounds.”

Israel's fleet of F-15s is essential, the news site said, "not only to attack targets in Iran but also to stop accurate rocket launches by Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy force in Lebanon." Additionally, new defense relations between Russia and Iran make the need for more F-15s "urgent."

According to the news site, the Israeli air force is hoping to double the order before it even arrives. Israel has been looking to purchase F-15 EX jets for some time, but political instability in the Jewish state delayed the official decision.

"In 2020, the Israeli government made a general decision to acquire additional F-35s andF-15s," Breaking Defense stated. "But while the contract for the F-35 was signed, the one for the F-15s was not."

Israel's Defense Ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem both declined to comment on the report, Breaking Defense noted.