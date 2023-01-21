West Bank: IDF arrest 2 Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at soldiers

No one was hurt in the attack; bullet casings found in fleeing suspects' vehicle

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Saturday night arrested two Palestinian gunmen on a West Bank road south of Jerusalem.

The two suspects opened fire at an IDF checkpoint, causing no casualties.

Israeli soldiers then took off in pursuit of the assailants, who were fleeing in a vehicle. The soldiers fired at the vehicle, forcing it to stop, and arrested the suspects.

M-16 bullet casings were found in the vehicle; the gun was found later inside a bag the suspects threw out of the vehicle during the pursuit to dispose of the evidence. The suspects were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Earlier in the day a Palestinian in the West Bank tried to stab an Israeli civilian, who drew his weapon and shot the assailant dead.

The past several months have seen a significant uptick in Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israelis.