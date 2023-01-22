Arab Israeli terrorist in prison for 40 years detained days after his release

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly ordered the police interrogation, which lasted several hours before his release

Two Arab Israeli terrorists released in recent weeks were arrested again on Saturday over online content considered inciting terrorism.

Maher and Karim Younis - cousins from the town of Ara in northern Israel - were released from prison after serving 40 years for the murder of an Israeli soldier. They were given life sentences that were commuted to 40 years in 2012. Karim was released two weeks before Maher, who was released just two days before his more recent arrest.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly ordered the police interrogation, which lasted several hours before the pair's release. The far-right minister is an outspoken supporter of capital punishment for terror offenses.

"The repeated incitement of the terrorist Maher Younis is more proof of the death penalty law's great importance against terrorists," Ben-Gvir said, according to Israeli media. "Until we pass this law, we will continue to fight a persistent war in supporting terrorism and inciting terrorism."

Ben-Gvir has also worked to temper the celebration of the terrorists' release and recently outlawed flying Palestinian flags in public places. According to the minister, he "issued instructions for the removal of the flags, which support terrorism, from the public space and to stop incitement against the State of Israel." Additionally, members of the Younis family were summoned by police before Maher's release, warning them they could not set up welcome tents at their home for guests.