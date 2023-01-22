Stabbing attack by 13-year-old thwarted in Jerusalem's Old City

The boy was searched and a knife was seized before he was then taken for questioning in the Jerusalem district

A stabbing attack by a 13-year-old boy in Jerusalem's Old City was thwarted on Saturday by Israel's police.

Last night, an Israeli police officer noted a suspicious person, a 13-year-old boy, who is a resident of east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya. The boy was searched and a knife was seized before he was arrested and taken for questioning.

It is suspected he intended to carry out a stabbing attack. The suspect will be brought to court on Sunday to discuss the extension of his detention. Additionally, Israel's police are continuing investigating the incident.

Police Superintendent Doron Turgerman praised the officers' vigilance, saying: "This is another example of the professionalism of the Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police fighters working in the city in the ongoing fight against terrorism."

POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT The knife used in the alleged attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, January 22, 2023.

"The vigilance of the police officers, their quick response and pursuit of contact are what led to the arrest of the suspect who, according to the suspicion, was planning to carry out an attack with a knife he had in his possession. Faced with the threats of terrorism, there is no substitute for the determined activity of our police officers who are constantly working to thwart hostile sabotage activity and deal with any security threat."

He concluded: "We will continue to fight terrorism with all the tools at our disposal and thwart terrorist threats of any kind for the sake of the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."

This comes just one day after an attempted stabbing in the West Bank's Sde Ephraim Farm - near the Neria settlement. The perpetrator drove to the location, exited his vehicle and tried to stab an Israeli passerby, who opened fire and killed the assailant.