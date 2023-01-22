Two Palestinians arrested with knives in Israel, near Modi'in
Israel's police announced earlier on Sunday that a stabbing attack was thwarted on Saturday in Jerusalem's Old City
Two Palestinians were arrested with knives on Sunday at Israel's Shilat junction, near the central city of Modi'in.
Israel's police announced earlier on Sunday that a stabbing attack was thwarted on Saturday in Jerusalem's Old City. This comes following another attempted stabbing that occurred on a West Bank farm on Friday.
This all comes amid tensions boiling over in the West Bank, with Israel conducting its ongoing counterterrorism operation "Break the Wave," in response to a series of terrorist attacks that killed multiple people in 2022. The military operation has seen more than 2,500 Palestinians arrested in the near-nightly raids it conducts, along with 171 Palestinians left dead in 2022 and another 18 since the start of 2023.