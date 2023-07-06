The IDF confirms attack from Lebanese side of the border that exploded in Israeli territory

An explosion was reportedly heard on Israel's border with southern Lebanon, on Thursday morning. The Israeli army told i24NEWS it was unaware of any rocket launches in the area, and the matter was under investigation.

Further reports said an old landmine had exploded near the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was a possibility. Two explosions were reportedly heard by local residents in the area of Ghajar, a town straddling the border.

The IDF Spokesperson stated that there was no incident on Israeli territory, saying that the explosion took place across the border fence near the village of Ghajar. The army also repeated that the source of the explosion was under investigation.

Hezbollah released a statement calling on the Lebanese government and people to take action against Israel, which they allege has been taking steps to separate Ghajar from Lebanese territory by erecting a barbed wire fence and constructing a concrete wall.

Ghajar is notable for lying on both sides of border, and for years access to the town was restricted on the Israeli side.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization have been in a confrontation with Israel over tents the terror group erected on Israeli territory. The UN peacekeeping force said Monday that it was in contact with both parties.

Clashes between the IDF and Lebanese civilians were also reported on the border earlier in the week, on Sunday. The incident prompted the intervention of the Lebanese army.

These type of clashes happen regularly amid routine work carried out by the IDF on the border. It is also indicative of the heightened tensions on the Lebanese border.

This is a developing story.