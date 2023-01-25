No casualties to Israeli forces were reported

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the Israeli settlement of Kedumim in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Israeli army.

The terrorist arrived at a military station at Ma'ale Nehemiah carrying a knife and tried to stab a soldier before being shot by Israeli forces, the military said.

Hananel Dorni, head of the Kedumim Local Council, confirmed that the terrorist was dead.

The attack occurred on Route 55 near Kedumim.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

This is a developing story