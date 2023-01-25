Israeli forces thwart 2 drug smuggling attempts in Jordan Valley

Drugs worth $431,000 seized, seven suspects arrested

Israeli forces thwarted two drug-smuggling attempts in the Jordan Valley over the past two weeks, the army said in a statement Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and Israel Police arrested seven suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israeli territory from the Jordan Valley. Around 60 kilos of drugs worth an estimated $431,000 were confiscated.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Illegal drugs confiscated in the Jordan Valley by Israeli forces.

Four of the suspects were nabbed during the IDF-Israel Police joint operation, with three more arrested on suspicion of additional smuggling attempts.

Last week, another drug-smuggling attempt was prevented, with around 30 kilos of drugs worth $134,000 confiscated.

The seized drugs and suspects were transferred to the Israel police for further processing.

In addition to drugs, Israeli forces regularly confiscate weapons and other illegal items at Israel's borders. Last summer, the Israeli military announced increasing success in thwarting these attempts at the Jordanian and Egyptian borders. Israeli forces captured hundreds of illegal weapons and thousands of kilos of illegal drugs in 2022.